DevEx Resources Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.
DevEx Resources Ltd announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the approval of various incentive performance rights and options, as well as the re-election and election of directors. These outcomes reflect the company’s strategic direction and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
