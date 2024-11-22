DevEx Resources Rewards Employees with New Performance Rights

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Ltd has issued 822,622 new performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reward and retain its workforce, aiming to align their interests with long-term corporate goals.

