DevEx Resources Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, encouraging shareholders to vote online or via proxy. The meeting will be accessible electronically, reflecting a shift towards more efficient communication with investors. Shareholders are advised to review the meeting materials and submit their voting instructions promptly.

For further insights into AU:DEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.