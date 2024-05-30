News & Insights

DevEx Resources Launches Major Uranium Drill Campaign

May 30, 2024 — 03:25 am EDT

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Ltd kicks off an extensive 2024 drilling campaign at its wholly-owned Nabarlek Project, with plans to drill over 200 holes spanning 25,000 meters in the Northern Territory’s Alligator Rivers Uranium Province. The initiative follows promising high-grade uranium discoveries in the area, with the intent to expand on known mineralization along two key fault corridors near the historical Nabarlek Mine. The company expresses optimism for significant findings amidst a bullish global uranium market propelled by the clean energy transition.

