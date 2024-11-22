DevEx Resources Issues New Unquoted Options

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.
DevEx Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 3 million unquoted options, each set to expire in November 2028 with varying exercise prices. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, indicating strategic growth plans as the company bolsters its financial toolkit. Such developments may attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on future opportunities within the company.
