DevEx Resources Issues New Unquoted Options

DevEx Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 3 million unquoted options, each set to expire in November 2028 with varying exercise prices. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, indicating strategic growth plans as the company bolsters its financial toolkit. Such developments may attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on future opportunities within the company.

