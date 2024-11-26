DevEx Resources Boosts Director’s Stake with New Options

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DevEx Resources Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Todd Ross acquiring 3 million unlisted options and nearly 300,000 performance rights following resolutions passed at the latest Annual General Meeting. These options and rights are set to expire between 2027 and 2028, offering potential long-term growth opportunities for the company. Investors may find this move indicative of strategic growth plans by the company’s leadership.

For further insights into AU:DEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.