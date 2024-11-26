DevEx Resources Announces Expiration of 6 Million Options

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Ltd has announced the expiration of 6 million options that were not exercised before their expiration date, affecting the company’s issued capital. This cessation reflects a strategic shift in the company’s securities management, potentially influencing investor perceptions and market dynamics.

