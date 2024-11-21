DevEx Resources Addresses ASX Price Query

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Limited has responded to an ASX price query, confirming that there is no undisclosed information that could account for recent trading activity in its securities. The company asserts compliance with ASX Listing Rules and assures that their responses have been authorized by the board. This transparency aims to reassure investors amidst fluctuating stock prices.

