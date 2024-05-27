Deveron Corp. Confronts Repayment Demand

Deveron UAS (TSE:FARM) has released an update.

Deveron Corp., a North American leader in agricultural services and data, is facing a demand for repayment of unsecured loans totaling $4,726,600 by May 30, 2024. The loans, which were used to acquire a majority stake in A&L Laboratories, have accrued interest and are owed to directors and officers of A&L. Deveron is currently evaluating how to address this financial obligation.

