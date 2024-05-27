News & Insights

Stocks

Deveron Corp. Confronts Repayment Demand

May 27, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Deveron UAS (TSE:FARM) has released an update.

Deveron Corp., a North American leader in agricultural services and data, is facing a demand for repayment of unsecured loans totaling $4,726,600 by May 30, 2024. The loans, which were used to acquire a majority stake in A&L Laboratories, have accrued interest and are owed to directors and officers of A&L. Deveron is currently evaluating how to address this financial obligation.

For further insights into TSE:FARM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.