Deveron Corp. Shows Strong Q3 Cost Efficiency Gains

May 28, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Deveron UAS (TSE:FARM) has released an update.

Deveron Corp., a leading North American agricultural services and data company, reported a 57% year-over-year reduction in Q3 losses and a 2% increase in revenue due to early spring testing, coupled with substantial cost savings from optimization programs. The company’s focus on profitability is reflected in improved gross profit and adjusted EBITDA margins following a strategic shift in its carbon business unit.

