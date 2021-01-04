DeVere Group CEO Sold Half of Bitcoin Holdings at Christmas Highs
Nigel Green, CEO of U.K.-based financial advisory firm deVere Group, has said he sold 50% of his bitcoin holdings over Christmas as the cryptocurrency’s price surged to new highs.
- In a blog post late last week, Green said that as bitcoin neared $25,000 per coin, he made the decision to sell half his holdings, explaining, “It’s better to sell high and re-buy in the dips.”
- “The steady gains in the price of bitcoin has made the digital currency the top-performing asset of 2020, up over 200%. As such, I felt the time was right for profit-taking,” he said.
- The CEO stressed that his decision to sell was “not due to a lack of belief in bitcoin, or the concept of digital currencies.”
- “I believe that the future of money is cryptocurrencies,” he wrote, adding that the longer-term price trajectory for bitcoin is “undoubtedly upwards.”
- DeVere Group estimates that nearly three-quarters of high-net-worth individuals will be invested in cryptocurrencies before the end of 2022, according to the post.
UPDATE (Jan. 4, 12:10 UTC): Corrected article to reflect that Green sold the bitcoin at around $25,000 at Christmas, not at the more recent all-time high above $34,000.
