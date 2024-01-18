Development permits for 3 Norway oil, gas fields are invalid, court rules

Adds detail throughout

OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Three permits given by the Norwegian government to develop offshore oil and gas fields are invalid, a Norwegian court ruled on Thursday in a lawsuit brought by environmentalists.

The environmental groups had asked the Oslo District Court to block the development of the three North Sea fields, citing insufficient assessment of global climate impact from future petroleum use.

The lawsuit filed by Greenpeace and its partner Nature and Youth concerns the Equinor-operated EQNR.OL Breidablikk and Aker BP's AKRBP.OL Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields, which hold combined reserves of some 875 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The verdict applied to these three fields only "and not to other activity on the Norwegian continental shelf", said the ruling by Judge Lena Skjold Rafoss.

Breidablikk started production in October, four months earlier than previously expected, while Tyrving and Yggdrasil are scheduled to come on stream this year and in 2027, respectively.

The two NGOs in 2020 lost a case against Arctic drilling at Norway's top court, which concluded that parliament and the government had broad authority to award new oil acreage.

But the Supreme Court also noted that the government should consider the impact from total emissions when new fields are developed, including when oil and gas is eventually burned.

In the new lawsuit, the NGOs had argued that the energy ministry failed to account for future emissions when approving the three projects.

The state rejected this view, however, and argued that the ministry's decisions were valid as laws and regulations did not require Norway to assess the consequences of emissions from petroleum exports abroad.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

