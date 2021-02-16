Development Bank of Latin America issues $300 mln in bonds in Japan

BOGOTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America, said on Tuesday it had issued a total of $300 million in bonds on the Japanese market as part of its strategy to maintain financing for member countries.

The Samurai bonds, for a total of 31.3 billion yen, were issued in two tranches of 5-year paper with yields of 0.35% and one tranche of 7-year paper with a yield of 0.45%, CAF said in a statement.

The operation with Asian investors is "fundamental" to the bank's diversification of financing sources, the statement said.

The bank, which has 17 member countries across Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe and 14 private bank members, issued 1.25 billion euros in bonds at the end of January to aid the economic reactivation of Latin American countries amid fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

CAF approved a record of more than $14.1 billion in credit to its members last year.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

