Development bank CAF issues first bonds in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, July 20 (Reuters) - Latin American development bank CAF issued bonds in Costa Rica for $99 million aiming to boost sustainable economic growth, the lender said in a statement on Thursday, marking its first issuance in the Central American country.

The issuance, which it said forms part of CAF's strategy to become a regular lender in Costa Rica and was handled by INS valores and Citibank, would see bonds with coupons of 7.08% and 7.68% maturing in five to 10 years.

