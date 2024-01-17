Development bank CAF issues $1.75 bln bond

News & Insights

January 17, 2024 — 07:53 pm EST

Adds details on bond, investors

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) issued a $1.75 bln bond, the first debt offering this year, the financial entity said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bond was 3.6 times oversubscribed, marking the highest demand for a bond in the bank's history, it added.

The lender noted that more than 150 investors participated in the transaction, with 60% of them coming from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The bond, with a 5% coupon, will mature in January 2029.

The banks placing the bond were Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities PLC and Nomura International PLC, according to the statement.

