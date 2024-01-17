Development bank CAF issues $1.75 bln bond

Adds details on bond, investors

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) issued a $1.75 bln bond, the first debt offering this year, the financial entity said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bond was 3.6 times oversubscribed, marking the highest demand for a bond in the bank's history, it added.

The lender noted that more than 150 investors participated in the transaction, with 60% of them coming from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The bond, with a 5% coupon, will mature in January 2029.

The banks placing the bond were Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities PLC and Nomura International PLC, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

