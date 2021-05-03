Developing Iraq's Mansuriya gas field to cost $2.1 bln -minister

BAGHDAD, May 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that the development of the Mansuriya gas field on the coast near the Iranian border is expected to cost $2.1 billion.

Abdul Jabbar said in a news conference that he does not expect oil prices to go below $65 per barrel and that lower oil prices should not be a concern after OPEC+ eases production cuts from May.

Iraq is in discussions over purchasing of ExxonMobil shares in the southern West Qurna 1 oilfield, he added.

