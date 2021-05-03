US Markets
Developing Iraq's Mansuriya gas field to cost $2.1 bln -minister

Ahmed Rasheed Reuters
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that the development of the Mansuriya gas field on the coast near the Iranian border is expected to cost $2.1 billion.

Abdul Jabbar said in a news conference that he does not expect oil prices to go below $65 per barrel and that lower oil prices should not be a concern after OPEC+ eases production cuts from May.

Iraq is in discussions over purchasing of ExxonMobil shares in the southern West Qurna 1 oilfield, he added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, writing by Amina Ismail, editing by Louise Heavens)

