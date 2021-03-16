US Markets
Developers to pay lower fees to Google's app store for first $1 mln in revenue

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday that it was cutting the service fee that app developers pay to Google Play app store to 15% for the first $1 million in revenue they earn every year, starting July 1.

With this change, 99% of developers will see a 50% reduction in fees, said Google in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3bPgpnc)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

