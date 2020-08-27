Cryptocurrencies

Developers Eye Mid-September for Ethereum, Polkadot Bridge Proof-of-Concept

Contributor
William Foxley CoinDesk
Published
(Denys Nevozhai/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

âProtocol of protocolsâ Polkadot is weeks away from the release of the first viable bridge to the Ethereum blockchain, according to a Thursday announcement from developer house Snowfork. The bridge will roll out in phases and should be production-ready by March 2021.Â 

  • Phase one of three slated for release mid-September will include âa working demo of two-way transfer of assets [and] state from Ethereum to our testnet chain and in reverse,â Snowfork developer Aidan Musnitzky told CoinDesk in an email.
  • In a blog shared early with CoinDesk, Snowfork claims its bridge will be able to read Ethereumâs state trustlessly and vice versa. The team has identified two technical solutions to do so.
  • The projectâs announcement follows the deployment of Polkadotâs Rococo parachain testnet on Aug. 6.
  • Snowfork itself is an âagencyâ of designers and developers who have previously worked on interoperability projects between Cosmos and Ethereum, the group said.
  • Polkadotâs native asset, dot, also recently became available for those who participated in the networkâs multiple public and private token sales since 2016. Dot subsequently broke the top 10 cryptocurrencies list when weighed by market cap at $5.5 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Read more: Polkadot Releases Rococo, Its Test Environment for Interoperable âParachainsâ

