Developers Eye Mid-September for Ethereum, Polkadot Bridge Proof-of-Concept

âProtocol of protocolsâ Polkadot is weeks away from the release of the first viable bridge to the Ethereum blockchain, according to a Thursday announcement from developer house Snowfork. The bridge will roll out in phases and should be production-ready by March 2021.Â

Phase one of three slated for release mid-September will include âa working demo of two-way transfer of assets [and] state from Ethereum to our testnet chain and in reverse,â Snowfork developer Aidan Musnitzky told CoinDesk in an email.

In a blog shared early with CoinDesk, Snowfork claims its bridge will be able to read Ethereumâs state trustlessly and vice versa. The team has identified two technical solutions to do so.

The projectâs announcement follows the deployment of Polkadotâs Rococo parachain testnet on Aug. 6.

Snowfork itself is an âagencyâ of designers and developers who have previously worked on interoperability projects between Cosmos and Ethereum, the group said.

Polkadotâs native asset, dot, also recently became available for those who participated in the networkâs multiple public and private token sales since 2016. Dot subsequently broke the top 10 cryptocurrencies list when weighed by market cap at $5.5 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Read more: Polkadot Releases Rococo, Its Test Environment for Interoperable âParachainsâ

