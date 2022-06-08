Developer Sunac China seeks to extend repayment for $345 mln onshore bond by two years - sources

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese developer Sunac China 1918.HK is seeking to extend repayment of an onshore bond due June 13 by two years, sources said on Wednesday.

Sunac plans to pay only the interest on the maturity date on Monday, while repaying the 2.3 billion yuan ($345 million) debt in four instalments of 10%, 15%, 20% and 55% of the principal through June 13, 2024.

($1 = 6.6722 yuan)

(Reporting by Shuyan Wang, Steven Bian and Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

