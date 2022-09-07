Developer Sunac China faces winding-up petition in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A winding-up petition has been filed against cash-strapped property developer Sunac China 1918.HK at the Hong Kong high court, the judiciary's website showed.

The petition was made by Chen Huaijun, according to the website, and a hearing will be held on Nov. 16.

Sunac did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition. Further details about Chen Huaijun were not available and it was not immediately possible for Reuters to make contact in order to obtain comment.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edmund Blair)

