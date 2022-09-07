Developer Sunac China faces winding-up petition in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A winding-up petition has been filed against cash-strapped property developer Sunac China 1918.HK at the Hong Kong high court, the judiciary's website showed.

The petition was made by Chen Huaijun, according to the website, and a hearing will be held on Nov. 16.

Sunac did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition. Further details about Chen Huaijun were not available and it was not immediately possible for Reuters to make contact in order to obtain comment.

