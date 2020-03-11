US Markets

Developer SOHO China in talks with overseas investors for potential takeover

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Office developer SOHO China Ltd on Wednesday said it was in talks with overseas financial investors to explore a strategic partnership that could lead to a takeover offer, but did not specify who the investors were.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.N was in exclusive talks to take SOHO China private in a $4 billion deal, according to two sources.

The discussions "may or may not lead to a general offer for the issued share capital of the company," Hong Kong-listed SOHO China said in a statement.

