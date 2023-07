HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - Chinese state-backed property developer Sino-Ocean Group 3377.HK said in a filing on Tuesday one of its yuan bonds was suspended from trading because of ongoing repayment negotiations with creditors.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.