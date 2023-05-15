News & Insights

Developer of Alaska's Pebble mine raises going-concern doubts

May 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd NDM.TO on Monday raised doubts about its ability to continue as a "going concern" if the company is unable to raise the necessary capital resources for its Pebble copper and gold mining project in Alaska.

