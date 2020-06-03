Developer China Vanke plans $1 bln share sale to repay overseas debt

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published

China Vanke Co Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell HK$7.89 billion ($1.02 billion) worth of H-shares to raise capital to repay overseas debt financing and for development of domestic residential properties.

The Chinese property developer plans to sell 315.89 million new H-shares, representing 2.72% of the enlarged total issued share capital, to no less than six professional, institutional or other investors.

The new H shares will be issued at HK$25 apiece, or a 4.76% discount to Wednesday's close of HK$26.25 each.

Major shareholder Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd's stake in the developer will be reduced to 27.91% on completion of the deal, from 28.69%.

CLSA Ltd, UBS AG, China International Capital Corporation, and CMB International Capital Ltd are the placing agents.

($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

