Developer China Fortune has overdue loans of 5.3 bln yuan

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co 600340.SS, a Chinese developer of industrial parks and urban real estate, said it had overdue loans worth 5.26 billion yuan ($813.37 million) due to a liquidity shortage, but promised it will not dodge repayment obligations.

The default involves loans from banks and trust companies, but there was no delinquency on bonds, the company said in an exchange filing late on Monday.

China Fortune said the default and liquidity stress could impact its operations and financing, and it is actively raising money and seeking solutions.

The company has 23.6 billion yuan worth of bonds maturing in the first half of 2021, according to China Chenxin International Credit Rating Co.

China has been curbing financing to developers and restricting real estate investment to prevent property price bubbles. There have also been signs of tighter liquidity recently in its money markets.

Tight cash conditions are turning up the heat on corporate issuers and raising the risk of more defaults in the coming months amid signs authorities in Beijing are planning to scale back COVID-19 stimulus now that the economy is back to pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 6.4669 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

