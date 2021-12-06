Developer China Evergrande's shares set to rise 6.6% as restructuring looms

Shares of China Evergrande Group were set to rise 6.6% on Tuesday as the embattled developer moves closer toward a restructuring that has loomed for months over global markets and the world's second-largest economy.

Evergrande's stock, which hit a record low on Monday, was set to open up at HK$1.93.

The world's most indebted developer said on Monday it had set up a risk management committee that included officials from state entities which would play an important role in "mitigating and eliminating the future risks" of the group.

