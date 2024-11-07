News & Insights

Stocks

Develop Global Update on Director’s Share Interests

November 07, 2024 — 03:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited has announced a significant update regarding the interests of its director, William James Beament. A total of 156,114 shares have been released from voluntary escrow, maintaining his substantial holdings at over 50 million ordinary shares. This move could potentially influence investor confidence and market perceptions of the company’s future direction.

