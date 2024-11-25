News & Insights

Develop Global Lists New Securities on ASX

November 25, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited has announced the quotation of 48,151 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective November 25, 2024. This move comes as part of their strategy to capitalize on options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, potentially enhancing their market presence.

