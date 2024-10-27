News & Insights

Develop Global Limited Sees Mixed Cash Flow Dynamics

October 27, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited reported a positive cash flow from operating activities amounting to $2.36 million for the quarter ending September 2024, buoyed by strong customer receipts. However, the company faced a significant cash outflow of $17.21 million in investing activities, primarily due to expenditures on property, plant, equipment, and investments. Despite these challenges, Develop Global bolstered its financial position with a net inflow of $4 million from financing activities, mainly through equity securities.

