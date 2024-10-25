Develop Global Limited to Release Escrowed Shares

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited is set to release 1,376,358 ordinary fully paid shares from voluntary escrow on November 4, 2024. This move, which includes shares held by Managing Director & CEO Bill Beament, does not affect the company’s issued capital. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence the stock’s liquidity and market perception.

