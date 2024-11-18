News & Insights

Develop Global Limited Expands with New Share Quotation

November 18, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited is set to enhance its market presence with the issuance of 123,682 fully paid ordinary shares, which are now quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move signifies a strategic expansion for the company, enticing investors interested in the growth potential of Develop Global. The newly issued shares reflect the company’s robust financial strategies and commitment to shareholder value.

