Develop Global Limited Announces New Equity Securities Issuance

December 06, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. The company will issue 150,000 options and 235,789 performance rights, which are subject to transfer restrictions until the end of their specified period. These securities are not yet quoted on the ASX, making them a noteworthy development for investors tracking the company’s strategic moves.

