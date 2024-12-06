Develop Global Limited Announces New Equity Securities Issuance

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Develop Global Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. The company will issue 150,000 options and 235,789 performance rights, which are subject to transfer restrictions until the end of their specified period. These securities are not yet quoted on the ASX, making them a noteworthy development for investors tracking the company’s strategic moves.

For further insights into AU:DVP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.