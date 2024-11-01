Develop Global Limited Announces ASX Quotation of New Securities

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited has announced the quotation of 37,856 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective November 1, 2024. This move reflects the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. Investors may see this as a potential opportunity for growth in the company’s stock market presence.

For further insights into AU:DVP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.