Markets

Deutz Stock Gains As Q2 Profit, Orders Surge; Backs FY25 Outlook

August 07, 2025 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deutz AG (DEZBF.PK), a German internal combustion engine manufacturer, Thursday reported significantly higher net income in its second quarter with growth in revenues, and slightly higher unit sales. Orders also were higher than last year. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2025 outlook.

On the XETRA in Germany, Deutz shares were climbing around 10.3 percent to trade at 8.31 euros.

In the second quarter, the company's net income surged 95.6 percent to 17.8 million euros from last year's 9.1 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.13 euro, up 85.7 percent from 0.07 euro a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.17 euro, compared to 0.12 euro last year.

Adjusted EBIT grew 16.5 percent year-over-year to 26.1 million euros, while adjusted EBIT margin dropped 0.3 percentage points to 5.0 percent from 5.3 percent last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.6 percent from last year to 49.9 million euros, while adjusted EBITDA margin fell 0.9 percentage points from the prior year to 9.6 percent.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 23.1 percent to 518.1 million euros from last year's 420.8 million euros. Unit sales edged up 0.7 percent to 36,177 units from 35,920 units a year ago.

New orders climbed 31.3 percent to 488.0 million euros from last year's 371.8 million euros.

DEUTZ Group's orders on hand stood at 490.9 million euros as of June 30, compared to 365.9 million euros last year.

Further, the company said it continues to expect fiscal 2025 revenue between 2.1 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 5.0 percent and 6.0 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.