Deutz Q4 Profit Rises, Orders Climb; Sees Higher Margin, Revenues In FY25

(RTTNews) - Deutz AG (DEZBF.PK, DEUZF.PK), a German internal combustion engine maker, reported Thursday fourth-quarter net income of 18 million euros, 12.5 percent higher than last year's 16 million euros.

EBIT, meanwhile, plunged 82 percent to 1.5 million euros from 8.3 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT was 19.4 million euros, down 30 percent from 27.7 million euros last year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 3.8 percent, compared to 4.9 percent a year ago.

Revenue of 507.8 million euros declined 10.1 percent from 564.8 million euros in the prior year. Revenue from continuing activities declined 8.7 percent.

Unit sales for the quarter declined 28.3 percent.

New orders were 480.9 million euros, up 37 percent from 351 million euros last year.

Further, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 8 a dividend of 0.17 euro per share, same as last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, DEUTZ expects revenue of between 2.1 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros, accompanied by adjusted EBIT margin of between 5.0 percent and 6.0 percent.

In fiscal 2024, revenue was 1.81 billion euros and adjusted EBIT margin was 4.2 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.