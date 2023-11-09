News & Insights

Deutz Q3 Profit Climbs; Lifts FY23 Earnings Margin View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Deutz AG (DEZBF.PK), a manufacturer of drive systems for off-highway applications, Thursday reported that its third-quarter net income climbed 26.3 percent to 21.6 million euros from last year's 17.1 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.17 euro, up 21.4 percent from 0.14 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 21.6 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, compared to 18.2 million euros or 0.15 euro per share last year.

Adjusted EBIT was 30.2 million euros, up 29.6 percent from the prior year.

Revenue grew 11 percent to 516.5 million euros from prior year's 465.4 million euros. New orders edged up 0.5 percent to 444.1 million euros.

Further, the company raised its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance.

The Group's adjusted EBIT margin is anticipated to be between 5.3 percent and 5.8 percent, which is higher than previously expected around 5.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the company confirmed revenue guidance of around 2.1 billion euros for the full year.

The company now anticipates unit sales of around 185,000 to 190,000 DEUTZ engines. The original guidance was 175,000 to 195,000 DEUTZ engines.

In Germany, Deutz shares were trading at 4.17 euros, up 3.7 percent.

