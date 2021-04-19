Deutz Q1 Revenues Up 1.1%

(RTTNews) - Deutz AG (DEZBF.PK, DEUZF.PK) Monday said revenues for the first quarter rose 1.1 percent to 343.4 million euros due to a favorable product mix compared with that in the prior year period.

New orders received in the first three months of the year jumped by 30.3 percent to reach 464.8 million euros, driven by better than expected market demand.

"There has been a notable increase in customers' propensity to proceed with capital expenditure in all of the main application segments and this has enabled us to make a better start to the current year than originally anticipated. New orders are up by around a third compared with the first quarter of 2020. This growth, combined with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.35, gives us cause for optimism about the months ahead," said CEO Dr. Frank Hiller.

All of the main application segments recorded double-digit percentage increases, the company said.

Unit sales of Deutz engines rose from 31,546 to 32,249 engines. Including Torqeedo's electric drives for boats, the Group sold a total of 38,384 engines and motors, compared with 40,069 in the first quarter of 2020.

Deutz raised its full-year guidance for 2021. The company now expects unit sales of 140,000 to 155,000 DEUTZ engines, up from prior forecast of at least 130,000. The company now expects revenues to be between 1.5 billion and 1.6 billion euros, up from prior forecast of at least 1.4 billion euros. The company had originally expected to at least break even in terms of EBIT margin before exceptional items in 2021 but now predicts that this margin will be in the range of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.