DEUTZ Posts Operating Profit In FY21, Revenue Up 24.8%: Guidance Under Review

(RTTNews) - DEUTZ (DEZBF.PK, DEUZF.PK) said fiscal 2021 was a highly successful year from both an operational and a strategic perspective. The company increased its revenue by almost 25 percent and improved EBIT margin before exceptional items by around 8 percentage points to 2.3 percent.

Fiscal 2021 EBIT before exceptional items or operating profit was 37.2 million euros, compared to an operating loss of 74.7 million euros, prior year. The Group said the improvement was primarily due to the jump in revenue, the related economies of scale, and the increasingly tangible savings resulting from the restructuring and cost-cutting measures that have been initiated. Adjusted for exceptional items, net income was 41.3 million euros compared to a net loss of 75.7 million euros. Adjusted profit per share was 0.34 euros compared to a loss of 0.63 euros.

Net income was 38.2 million euros, compared to a net loss of 107.6 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.32 euros compared to a loss of 0.89 euros.

Revenue increased to 1.62 billion euros from 1.30 billion euros, previous year. New orders were up by 52.2 percent to 2.01 billion euros.

The company said the geopolitical impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine on the global economy and on the flow of goods around the world is highly uncertain. The company noted that the indirect impact for the DEUTZ business is currently impossible to assess. As a result, DEUTZ has put the guidance as published in annual report 2021 under review.

CEO Sebastian Schulte stated: "The supply situation remains difficult, and we anticipate that the supply chain will continue to contribute to the pressure on margins."

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board jointly proposed to the Annual General Meeting that 18.1 million euros of the accumulated income be used to pay a dividend of 0.15 euros per share.

