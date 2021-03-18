Markets

DEUTZ Posts Operating Loss In FY20; Revenue Down 29.6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DEUTZ Group (DEZBF.PK, DEUZF.PK) reported a net loss of 107.6 million euros in 2020, compared to net income of 52.3 million euros, previous year. Loss per share was 0.89 euros compared to profit of 0.43 euros. The net loss before exceptional items was 75.7 million euros compared to net income of 44.2 million euros. Loss per share before exceptional items was 0.63 euros compared to profit of 0.37 euros. Operating loss (EBIT before exceptional items) was 74.7 million euros in 2020.

Fiscal 2020 revenue was 1.30 billion euros, down 29.6 percent from previous year. New orders were 1.32 billion euros, down 20.1 percent.

DEUTZ said no dividend will be distributed for 2020 due to the accumulated loss.

