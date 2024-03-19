DEUTZ Group FY23 Adj. EBIT Rises; Revenue Up 7.8%

(RTTNews) - DEUTZ Group (DEZBF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2023 net income increased to 81.9?million euros, from 80.2?million euros, last year. Earnings per share remained unchanged at 0.66 euros. EBIT before exceptional items, or adjusted EBIT, was 120.4?million euros, an increase of 34.7%. From continuing operations, EBIT before exceptional items improved 38.7% to 143.6?million euros.

Fiscal 2023 revenue increased by 7.8% to around 2.10 billion euros. In the Group's continued operations, revenue was up 9.0% to 2.06 billion euros.

For the continued operations, DEUTZ projects unit sales of 160,000 to 180,000 DEUTZ engines in 2024. Revenue is anticipated in a range between 1.9 billion euros and 2.1 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA budget is expected in a range between 5.0% and 6.5%.

The company plans to propose a dividend of 0.17 euros per dividend-bearing share to the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2024.

