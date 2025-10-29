DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEUZF) Price Target Increased by 21.71% to 12.86

The average one-year price target for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:DEUZF) has been revised to $12.86 / share. This is an increase of 21.71% from the prior estimate of $10.56 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.38 to a high of $14.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 120.15% from the latest reported closing price of $5.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEUZF is 0.09%, an increase of 14.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 13,964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,903K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,900K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEUZF by 2.34% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,655K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEUZF by 28.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,168K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEUZF by 3.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 944K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEUZF by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.