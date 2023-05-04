Deutz AG Q1 Profit Surges; Now Sees To Reach Top End Of FY23 Guidance Ranges

(RTTNews) - Deutz AG (DEZBF.PK, DEUZF.PK), a German internal combustion engine maker, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income improved to 23.8 million euros from last year's 6.8 million euros.

Earnings per share rose to 0.20 euro from 0.06 euro a year ago.

EBIT for the period stood at 32.1 million euros, higher than last year's 9.0 million euros.

Adjusted EBIT improved significantly to 32.1 million euros from last year's 15.8 million euros.

Revenues grew 15.5 percent to 517.2 million euros from last year, driven by all regions and all application segments. Unit sales increased 10.6 percent year on year.

New orders for the DEUTZ group amounted to 526.1 million euros, an increase of 3.2 percent from the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company noted that, in light of the successful start to the year, it already expects to achieve the upper end of the full-year 2023 guidance ranges issued in March.

The company specified full-year guidance. DEUTZ is forecasting unit sales of between 175,000 and 195,000 DEUTZ engines for the full year 2023, with a corresponding revenue increase to between 1.9 billion euros and 2.1 billion euros and an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.0 percent to 5.0 percent.

