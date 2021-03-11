Deutshe Bank appoints retiring VW CFO to board

Deutsche Bank has nominated Volkswagen's retiring finance chief to its supervisory board at a time that the lender is trying to increase its ties to industry and as it searches for a new chair.

Frank Witter, who has banking experience, retires from VW in June. Shareholders will vote on the nomination in May.

