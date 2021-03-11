Deutshe Bank appoints retiring VW CFO to board

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has nominated Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE retiring finance chief to its supervisory board at a time that the lender is trying to increase its ties to industry and as it searches for a new chair.

Frank Witter, who has banking experience, retires from VW in June. Shareholders will vote on the nomination in May.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Madeline Chambers)

