Deutsche Wohnen Turns To Profit In 9 Months; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) reported Tuesday a profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, compared to prior year's loss.

The company further said its forecasts for fiscal 2025 remain unchanged from the first-half report.

In Germany, Deutsche Wohnen shares were gaining around 1.2 percent to trade at 21.05 euros.

In the nine-month period, profit was 1.038 billion euros, compared to prior year's loss of 255.5 million euros.

Adjusted EBT from continuing operations grew 19 percent to 457.1 million euros from 384.1 million euros a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the adjusted EBT came to 1.15 euros, up 18.6% from 0.97 euro last year.

Total adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew 16 percent to 567.6 million euros from 489.2 million euros a year ago.

The Adjusted EBITDA Rental was 498.9 million euros, up 5.3% year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA value-add fell 45.5 percent to 9.5 million euros.

In the nine months, the number of owned residential units edged up 0.5 percent from last year to 140,460 units, and in-place rent (residential) grew 4.1 percent year-over-year to 8.23 euros/sqm.

Meanwhile, Vacancy rate (residential) dropped to 1.5% from 1.6% a year ago.

The Net Asset Value or NAV, formerly EPRA NTA, was at 16.506 billion euros or 41.58 euros per share, compared to 16.575 billion euros or 41.76 euros per share as of year-end 2024.

