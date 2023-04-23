Deutsche Wohnen SE (FWB:DWNI) Price Target Decreased by 12.16% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Wohnen SE (FWB:DWNI) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an decrease of 0.00% from the prior estimate of 26.52 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.51% from the latest reported closing price of 20.32 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JARIX - James Alpha Global Real Estate Investments Fund Class I holds 865K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 651K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWNI by 0.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 371K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWNI by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 243K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWNI by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWNI by 0.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Wohnen SE. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWNI is 0.09%, a decrease of 32.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 2,957K shares.

