Deutsche Wohnen Q1 FFO I Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF.PK) reported that its first quarter profit to shareholders increased to 122.8 million euros from 107.4 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.26 euros compared to 0.29 euros, prior year. FFO I declined 3.9 percent year-on-year to 140.9 million euros. FFO I per share was 0.40 euros compared to 0.41 euros. FFO II per share was 0.40 euros compared to 0.46 euros.

First quarter rental income increased 2.9 percent to 210.6 million euros from 204.7 million euros, last year. Like-for-like rental growth was 2.3 percent, for the quarter.

The company reiterated its fiscal year forecast, and continues to project FFO I at the same level as prior year.

