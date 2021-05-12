Deutsche Wohnen Q1 Earnings Rise, FFO Up

(RTTNews) - Residential property company Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) Wednesday reported that its earnings after taxes for the first quarter rose to 199.7 million euros from 125.4 million euros last year.

Earnings from residential property rose by 3.6 percent to 193 million euros, while earnings from Nursing and Assisted were down by 4.9 percent to 19.6 million euros.

FFO for the quarter grew to 154.8 million euros from 142.3 million euros, and FFO per share increased to 0.45 euro from 0.40 euro last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period rose more than 11 percent to 208.6 million euros from last year's 187.8 million euros.

