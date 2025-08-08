Markets

Deutsche Wohnen Posts Narrower Loss In H1

August 08, 2025 — 02:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Wohnen posted a first half loss to shareholders of 51.6 million euros compared to a loss of 193 million euros, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.17 euros compared to a loss of 0.46 euros. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 325.1 million euros from 281.4 million euros. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations per share was 0.82 euros compared to 0.71 euros. Adjusted profit berfore tax from continuing operations after minorities per share was 0.79 euros compared to 0.71 euros. First half revenue from property management increased to 691.4 million euros from 688.1 million euros, previous year.

