Deutsche Wohnen Posts H1 FFO I Of EUR 273.2 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK), a German property company, Wednesday announced its preliminary first-half results, reporting funds from operations or FFO I of 273.2 million euros or 0.69 euro per share.

During the first six months, the portfolio valuation resulted in a gain from the fair value measurement of investment properties of 928.1 million euros and contributed to an Adjusted net asset value or NAV increase to 22.80 billion euros or 57.45 euros per share.

The publication of the half-year financial statements is scheduled for August 5.

