Deutsche Wohnen H1 Profit Falls, FFO I/shr Nearly Flat

(RTTNews) - German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen AG (DWHHF.PK) Thursday reported a profit of 216.7 million euros for the first half, considerably lower than last year's 603 million euros. Earnings before tax fell to 312.5 million euros from 791.6 million euros.

The Group's FFO I per share was 0.80 euros per share, nearly stable compared to the previous year's 0.81 euros per share

During the half year, earnings from residential property and management totaled 370.7 million, and earnings from nursing and Assisted Living were 42.5 million euros. The Group recorded a loss of 3.6 million euros from disposals.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group said it continues to expect FFO I per share at the level of the previous year.

